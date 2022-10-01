Cameron County beach accesses reopen
Several beach accesses in Cameron County were reopened Friday morning after Hurricane Ian caused Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. to order them to close.
On Thursday, Treviño Jr. ordered the temporary closures of:
- Boca Chica Beach
- County Beach Access No. 3
- County Beach Access No. 4
- County Beach Access No. 5
- County Beach Access No. 6
They all reopened Friday as of 9 a.m., according to a county news release.
The beach closures occurred due to the weather conditions and high tides of hurricane Ian, which made landfall north of Tampa, Florida.
