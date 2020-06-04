CON MI GENTE: Band of three brothers perform at fire stations

A band made up of three Rio Grande Valley brothers are using their musical skill to give back to the community.

Octavio Cruz and his brother Alejandro are students at Nikki Rowe High School – their younger brother, Marco Antonio is a student at Fossum Middle School.

The brothers started playing for an elderly person at home and then they grew to playing at fire stations in McAllen.

