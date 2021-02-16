ERCOT orders electricity distributors increase scheduled power outages

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) instructed AEP Texas and other electric utilities to increase the number of service interruptions on Monday.

READ ALSO: AEP Texas begins controlled power outages, to continue over next 24 hours

AEP Texas Spokesperson Eladio Jaimez says the power cuts were implemented due to high demand on the electrical grid. The measure was put in place to avoid blackouts that would last for days, according to Jaimez.

READ ALSO: 'It's unexpected': Families across the Valley left in the cold due to power outages

But the State Electrical Regulator said the controlled blackouts were only supposed to last 30 minutes to an hour, however many homes are still without power.

AEP Texas says state regulators are still reporting a continuously high demand for power. The blackouts are scheduled to continue through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.