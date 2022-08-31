Hidalgo County continues to investigate new cases of monkeypox

Hidalgo County continues to investigate the two new cases of monkeypox that were announced Monday.

There are now a total of three cases of monkeypox in the county.

“One of the cases is a traveler - the person traveled out of state,” Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo “Eddie” Olivarez said. “The other case is still being investigated.”

Officials said the infected individuals are isolating at home, and both are doing OK.

The health department has been contacting people who may have been exposed to the local cases of monkeypox.

Monkeypox vaccines are available locally, but individuals must meet certain qualifications to receive one.

Hidalgo County has administered first dosages of the vaccine to at least 200 people over the past two weeks.