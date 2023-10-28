Hidalgo County mental health professionals learning new wellness techniques

Fifty mental health professionals are set to learn new techniques aimed at helping non-profits better serve their clients, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

The mental health practitioners are at the Hope Family Health Center learning EMDR therapy, according to the release.

The training session was made possible through a partnership between the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force and the Mental Health Coalition.

“Both groups seek to assist low income residents, which make up as much as 40 percent of the population,” the release stated. “The idea is to provide additional mental health services to those identified as suffering from recent trauma associated with the pandemic.”

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez committed an additional $60,000 in American Rescue Funds to help HOPE Family Health Clinic build a larger network of collaboration, guidance, and practice in trauma therapy to strengthen the skills of mental health professionals in Hidalgo County, the release stated.

So far, 50 mental health specialists affiliated with area school districts have completed their EMDR therapy certification and are already serving students on local campuses, according to the release.