Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 71 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 71 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 40s from McAllen and a man in his 50s from Mission died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

This week, the county has reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 497 positive cases of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,890 deaths.

Of the 71 positive cases reported Friday, 33 are confirmed, 35 are probable and three are suspect.

The 71 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 21 people in the 0-19 age group

