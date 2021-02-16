Man barricaded inside Pharr home now in custody

An armed man who barricaded himself inside a home in Pharr Tuesday morning is now in custody.

Negotiators with the Pharr Mental Health Unit and SWAT responded to the scene on the 900 block of East Lucas at 8 a.m., according to the city's Chief Communications Officer Michelle Lopez.

The man, who has not been identified, fired a weapon in his home. No injuries have been reported.

Officials say the area has been contained and there is no threat to the neighborhood.