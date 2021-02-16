x

Man barricaded inside Pharr home now in custody

3 hours 16 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, February 16 2021 Feb 16, 2021 February 16, 2021 9:58 AM February 16, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team

An armed man who barricaded himself inside a home in Pharr Tuesday morning is now in custody.

Negotiators with the Pharr Mental Health Unit and SWAT responded to the scene on the 900 block of East Lucas at 8 a.m., according to the city's Chief Communications Officer Michelle Lopez.

The man, who has not been identified, fired a weapon in his home. No injuries have been reported. 

Officials say the area has been contained and there is no threat to the neighborhood. 

Pharr PD is still working an armed barricaded person on E Lucas Drive. We have the area contained, working on peaceful resolution. We will keep you posted.

Posted by Pharr Police Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days