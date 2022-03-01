McAllen police seeking man accused of discharging firearm

Hector Cano. Photo courtesy of McAllen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who has been on the run from police for nearly a year.

Hector Cano has several arrest warrants on charges of discharging a firearm and evading arrest, according to a news release from the McAllen Police department.

On April 2021, police responded to a disturbance where a suspect discharged a firearm and left, the news release stated.

“Investigating police officers located the wanted suspect in the area of 29th Street and Idela Avenue,” the news release said. “He fled the area in a white Bucket Truck.”

Cano is described as a 43-year-old Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms and chest. He weighs about 170 pounds.

Those who know the whereabouts of Hector Cano are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.