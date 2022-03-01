McAllen police seeking man accused of discharging firearm
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who has been on the run from police for nearly a year.
Hector Cano has several arrest warrants on charges of discharging a firearm and evading arrest, according to a news release from the McAllen Police department.
On April 2021, police responded to a disturbance where a suspect discharged a firearm and left, the news release stated.
“Investigating police officers located the wanted suspect in the area of 29th Street and Idela Avenue,” the news release said. “He fled the area in a white Bucket Truck.”
Cano is described as a 43-year-old Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms and chest. He weighs about 170 pounds.
Those who know the whereabouts of Hector Cano are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Mission polling location experiences minor technical issues on Election Day
-
1 hospitalized after auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco
-
DPS: Person in custody after rollover crash on expressway in Alamo
-
Polling location in Progreso closed due to worker shortage
-
Mission polling site sees minor technical issues on Election Day