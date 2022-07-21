Mercedes ISD taking steps to hire more security guards

The Mercedes Independent School district is looking to hire security guards.

Currently, only two city police officers provide protection across the district’s nine campuses.

On Tuesday, school board members decided not to select any of the security companies looking to be hired by the district to provide 30 security guards.

In May, the district cut ties with their previous security firm after a security guard was arrested and accused of calling in a fake bomb threat to the district.

District interim Superintendent Richard Rivera said the district will now form a committee with district principals to help choose a security firm.

“I want to get all principals involved in the committee of what firm they select,” Rivera said.

However, the district is expected to lose $1.2 million in funding due to a drop in enrollment.

Rivera said the district will sign up for every grant it can get to hire a security firm.