Rio Grande City church opens as warming center, offers free rides

The upper Rio Grande Valley is the coldest area, and with freezing weather comes the possibility of power outages.

If that is the case for anyone in the area, Wings on Fire Ministries is here to help, since Pastor Anselmo Cruz has turned his church into a warming center.

The church has opened its doors for cold weather and severe storms in the past. One thing they noticed is that people needed a way to get to the church, so they started offering rides.

"Sometimes people call, we have people call at one in the morning, and we will get up," Pastor Cruz said.

A team of four are ready to pick up anyone in the Starr County area and bring them back to the church.

Pastor Cruz says he knows what it's like to worry about safe shelter.

"A long time ago, I used to suffer myself. I went through it, I know what it's all about. I used to have a little house with a leaky roof during the rainy season, it was terrible," Pastor Cruz said.

That's why he says opening his doors to those in need is the least he can do.

"It's not a megachurch, but it's a place where people can come and be safe," Pastor Cruz said.

Anyone staying at the church will need to bring blankets and bedding.

If you need a ride, call the church at 956-352-5156.

FOR A LIST OF WARMING SHELTERS ACROSS THE VALLEY, CLICK HERE.