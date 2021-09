Student of the Week: Regina Barajas

With school back in session, we're once again starting our Student of The Week stories.

Each week, one Valley student will be picked for their accolades and achievements.

This week, we introduce you to Regina Barajas.

Barajas, a senior at Harlingen School of Health Professions, is in student council, served as the president of the class of 2022, participated in color guard and winter guard for Harlingen High and maintains a 4.1 GPA--all while keeping down a manager position at a local BBQ restaurant.

Regina plans to become a nurse and hopes to attend Texas A&M College Station.