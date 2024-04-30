Trial date set for man accused of driving into crowd of migrants last May in Brownsville
The man accused of driving into a crowd of migrants last May in Brownsville has a new trial date.
George Alvarez's trial date is now set for June 24. New court records show prosecutors will ask the court that his sentence, if convicted, run consecutively.
RELATED STORY: Driver charged in fatal 2023 Brownsville migrant crash pleads not guilty to new charges
Alvarez is charged with eight counts of intoxication manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Eight migrants died in the crash and several others were badly hurt.
Investigators say Alvarez slammed into them in an SUV as they waited for a bus near the Ozanam Center.
