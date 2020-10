Two-a-Day Tour: Edinburg Economedes

EDINBURG - Often overlooked, but always tough the Economedes Jaguars will look to surprise many in 2020. The team has 25 letterwinners back for 2020 including QB Nathan Garcia. They will compete in the new look 31-6A alongside their fellow 'Cats from Edinburg along with Mission, PSJA and PSJA North. Catch their preview in the video above.