Body recovered at South Padre Island identified as missing Los Fresnos teen

Authorities search for a missing swimmer on South Padre Island on Thursday, Oct. 13. Authorities confirmed Friday that a body recovered from the water has been positively identified as Alberto Christian Buitureira.

A body recovered at South Padre Island has been positively identified as a missing teen from Los Fresnos, Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora confirmed Friday.

Zamora says the body was identified as Alberto Christian Buitureira.

Fishers found Buitureira's body on Thursday, about eight miles north of where he reportedly went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Buitureira was a senior at Los Fresnos High School, according to a statement from the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District.

According to the district, on-campus counseling services will be provided to students and staff at Los Fresnos High School.

Authorities initially received a call about a swimmer in distress who was last seen in the water near Beach Access 5.

The Coast Guard, South Padre Island Fire Department and Cameron County Park Rangers assisted in the search.

Read the full statement from Los Fresnos CISD below:

“Our hearts are heavy today following the loss of a Los Fresnos High School senior who died in a drowning accident that occurred on Wednesday on South Padre Island. District Administration, staff, and the Los Fresnos CISD Board of Trustees extend their deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to the family and friends of the student.

Los Fresnos CISD is currently providing on-campus counseling services for our students and staff at Los Fresnos High School and will continue to do so as needed. We kindly ask that you keep our school community in your thoughts as we process this tragic loss.”