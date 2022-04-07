Heart of the Valley: Covid impacting those living with diabetes

Diabetes is widespread in the Valley, and Covid made it worse.

While the pandemic affected all of us in some way, those with diabetes had to take extra precautions.

People living in the valley with diabetes were not just vulnerable to the coronavirus but also blood sugar spikes because of the lack of nutritious foods available, according to Dr. Monzer Yazjo.

"A lot of people get anxious, get depressed, and it makes your diabetes uncontrolled," Yazjo said.

For a look at free diabetes screenings throughout the Valley during the month of April, visit our Heart of the Valley Diabetes page.