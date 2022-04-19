Heart of the Valley: How to take control of emotional eating

You've probably heard of emotional eating being a problem for many people, but throw in a chronic condition like diabetes, and it can lead to serious health risks.

As part of our Heart of the Valley campaign focused on spreading awareness of diabetes, Channel 5 News spoke with a clinical dietitian about how people can control emotional eating.

So what exactly drives emotional eating?

According to the American Diabetes Association, feelings such as sadness, anger, or even just being bored can trigger a desire to eat.

The urge to eat can be sudden, even after already having had a meal.

Health experts say while we should all be mindful of what we consume, it's especially important for people with diabetes.

"If we're eating foods really high in carbohydrates that digest quickly—for example, chips, sweets, or cookies—that can have a significant impact on the blood glucose management in diabetes and raises the blood sugar," said Paula Mrowczynski Hernandez, Clinical Dietitian, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Mrowczynski Hernandez says the first step to overcoming emotional eating is to do a quick emotional check.

Are you truly hungry, or do you want to fill an emotional need?

Next, keep a food journal. Write down what triggered the sudden urge to eat.

"If you notice this pattern and you really want to break this cycle—it's affecting your health and your blood sugar management—then you can start to think of what steps [you] can take that will make [you] feel better without turning to food," said Mrowczynski Hernandez.

The American Diabetes Association does have a "hunger rating scale" that can help you decide if you are experiencing real hunger.

