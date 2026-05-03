Edcouch Proposition B passes, Sharyland ISD bonds defeated in elections
Unofficial results show Edcouch voters approved Proposition B during Saturday's election.
The prop passed with 58 percent of the votes. That means people who want to run for city offices in Edcouch will now need to pay a $1,000 filing fee.
Sharyland Independent School District voters have voted against all three bond propositions.
Unofficial election results show 61 percent voted against Prop A, a $208.5 million bond towards school improvements.
Also, 61 percent voted against Prop B, which would have allocated $6.5 million towards technology and 68 percent of voters voted against Prop C, which would allow for the construction of a natatorium.
All three propositions added up to $250 million.
All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. For more election results, click here.
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