Edcouch Proposition B passes, Sharyland ISD bonds defeated in elections

Unofficial results show Edcouch voters approved Proposition B during Saturday's election.

The prop passed with 58 percent of the votes. That means people who want to run for city offices in Edcouch will now need to pay a $1,000 filing fee.

Sharyland Independent School District voters have voted against all three bond propositions.

Unofficial election results show 61 percent voted against Prop A, a $208.5 million bond towards school improvements.

Also, 61 percent voted against Prop B, which would have allocated $6.5 million towards technology and 68 percent of voters voted against Prop C, which would allow for the construction of a natatorium.

All three propositions added up to $250 million.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. For more election results, click here.