Rio Grande City police reacts to proposed DPS facility in the area
Starr County law enforcement regularly works with state and federal partners. Now, the state is planning to build offices... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 8:40:00 PM CST February 13, 2024 in News
Starr County residents react to new border security efforts
Starr County residents and officials are reacting to new border security efforts. On Tuesday, Texas General Land Office Commissioner... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 8:28:00 PM CST February 13, 2024 in News
City of Weslaco approves plans for new public library
The city of Weslaco is moving forward with plans to build a new public library. “It's going to be... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 7:57:00 PM CST February 13, 2024 in News
City of McAllen cleaning out water system
Those getting their water from the city of McAllen might have noticed a weird smell or taste. The city’s... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 6:50:00 PM CST February 13, 2024 in News
LNG projects in the Valley not affected by federal pause on new export terminals
The two companies given the green light to operate liquefied natural gas export terminals in the Rio Grande Valley continue... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 5:57:00 PM CST February 13, 2024 in News
Members of McAllen auto theft ring identified
Four people were arrested on auto theft charges in connection with an auto theft ring with ties to Mexico, according... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 2:19:00 PM CST February 13, 2024 in News
Bayou Brewfest underway in Edinburg
Editor's Note: The date in the video is incorrect. The event is scheduled for March 23 Edinburg is home... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 1:42:00 PM CST February 13, 2024 in News
Hidalgo County couples get free Valentine's Day weddings
On Valentine's Day, dozens of couples in Hidalgo County will be tying the knot for free, and it's all thanks... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 11:58:00 AM CST February 13, 2024 in News
Made in the 956: Los Delta Boyz
One Rio Grande Valley band has kept people dancing for more than a decade, and now their unique sound is... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 11:23:00 AM CST February 13, 2024 in News
San Benito police: Four suspects arrested in attempted auto theft
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an attempted auto theft in San Benito. Back in October 2023,... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 11:14:00 AM CST February 13, 2024 in News
Smart Living: Galentine's Day: Highlighting the importance of female friendships
It may be the season of love, but today is also Galentine's Day. Whether she's just a friend, your... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 10:48:00 AM CST February 13, 2024 in News
Texas LNG secures permits to start building at the Port of Brownsville
More than 600 acres of land in the Port of Brownsville are set aside for a second liquified natural gas... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 Tuesday, February 13, 2024 10:26:00 AM CST February 13, 2024 in News
DPS, Texas General Land Office partner up to boost border security in the Valley
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the General Land Office announced two more border security partnerships based solely in... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 12 2024 Feb 12, 2024 Monday, February 12, 2024 5:58:00 PM CST February 12, 2024 in News
State leaders discuss progress since taking over Fronton Island
State leaders were in the Rio Grande Valley Monday to discuss the latest on border security. Their focus was on... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 12 2024 Feb 12, 2024 Monday, February 12, 2024 5:43:00 PM CST February 12, 2024 in News
WATCH LIVE: Texas Land Commissioner speaks about success on Fronton Island, partnership with DPS
The Texas Land Commission will hold a press conference at the McAllen Convention Center on Monday for a special announcement.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 12 2024 Feb 12, 2024 Monday, February 12, 2024 11:56:00 AM CST February 12, 2024 in News
