Matt's Cash and Carry owners donate to Pharr Fire Department

The owners of Matt’s Building Materials are giving back to the community after their Pharr location was destroyed by a fire.

On Wednesday, the business donated more than $17,000 to the Pharr Fire Department from funds raised by T-shirt sales.

"It really hit on our heart strings—to say, 'What can we do as we rebuild to bless others in the process,'" said co-owner Isaac Smith.

